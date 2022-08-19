Choctaw receive $8.43 million grant for broadband connectivity

CHOCTAW, Miss. (WTOK) - The Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians has received an $8.43 million Tribal Broadband Connectivity Program grant from the National Telecommunications and Information Administration to pay for the Tribe’s broadband program. It will provide high-speed internet access across Choctaw Tribal lands. The announcement was made Thursday at Conehatta Elementary School.

The Tribe applied for the grant in the fall of 2021. The money will be used in part towards the Tribe’s partnership with MaxxSouth Broadband to expand the broadband service to over 2,000 tribal homes in six of the eight tribal communities. When completed in 2023, tribal homes who qualify for the Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP) through MaxxSouth Broadband will have access to a 650MB/sec broadband service at minimal to no charge per month, which Chief Cyrus Ben said is an unprecedented achievement for Indian Country.

“With many school, business and service operations now being conducted online, the need for broadband internet access is more important than ever. The funds from this Tribal Broadband Connectivity Program Grant Award will provide direct access to broadband inside homes and pave the way for the expansion of Wi-Fi, emergency services, tribal benefits access and more. We will be making high speed broadband service available where, in many cases, none currently exists.”

Tribal homes interested in this program who want to check their eligibility may call 662.728.8111 or click here.

