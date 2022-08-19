Crimenet 08_18_22

By WTOK Staff
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 2:47 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department needs your help to locate Melanie Elaine Crowe.

Crowe is a 45-year-old White female who is approximately 5′ 6″ in height and weighs 120 pounds.

She is wanted on a probation violation warrant out of Lauderdale County Circuit Court where she was originally convicted for motor vehicle theft.

If you know where Crowe can be found, please call Crime Stoppers at 855-485-8477.

Want more news from WTOK 11 in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Luke Knox
Former Ole Miss football player dies at 22
A Lauderdale County jury Tuesday convicted Alfonzo McDonald as an habitual offender on a charge...
Man convicted in Lauderdale Co. for possession of firearm by convicted felon
The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation cancelled an Endangered/Missing Child Alert Aug. 18 for...
UPDATE: Endangered/Missing Child Alert cancelled for Jasper County 9-year-old
A mother of two says she fatally shot a strange man who allegedly broke into her home after...
Mom fatally shot home intruder to defend kids, she says
FILE - Apple said there are serious security vulnerabilities for iPhones, iPads and Macs that...
You really need to update your iPhone. Here’s how.

Latest News

Walmart, the nation’s largest employer, is expanding its abortion coverage for employees,...
Walmart expands abortion coverage for employees
Meridian police have booked Joshua McLemore on at least nine burglary charges.
Teen burglary suspect now in custody
Garry D. Artman, 64, of Florida.
Man wanted in Mich. for murder arrested in Miss.
Crimenet 08_18_22
Crimenet 08_18_22