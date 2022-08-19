Demopolis Police searching for missing man

DEMOPOLIS, Ala. (WBRC) - Demopolis Police are asking for your help in finding a missing man.

Police say Damon Gibson was last seen on Highway 80 East on August 16. If you have any information on where he might be, please call 334-289-3072.

