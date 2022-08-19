Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign now underway

Drive Sober Or Get Pulled Over
By Tom Williams
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 5:13 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - With Labor Day coming up, law enforcement has begun their Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign.

It began Aug. 17 and will run through Sept. 5th. This blitz period will include several roadside checkpoints throughout Lauderdale County and increased patrols looking for drunk or high drivers.

The extra patrols for Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over are made possible through a grant.

According to the US Department of Transportation, 530 traffic deaths occurred during Labor Day weekend 2020. Forty-six percent of those involved drivers who had been drinking.

