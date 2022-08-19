Lauderdale County Arrest Report August 19, 2022

Daily Docket 4
Daily Docket 4(wtok)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 12:09 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Luke Knox
Former Ole Miss football player dies at 22
A Lauderdale County jury Tuesday convicted Alfonzo McDonald as an habitual offender on a charge...
Man convicted in Lauderdale Co. for possession of firearm by convicted felon
The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation cancelled an Endangered/Missing Child Alert Aug. 18 for...
UPDATE: Endangered/Missing Child Alert cancelled for Jasper County 9-year-old
A mother of two says she fatally shot a strange man who allegedly broke into her home after...
Mom fatally shot home intruder to defend kids, she says
U.S. Customs and Border Protection found two umbilical cords a month apart in luggage coming...
Human umbilical cords found in luggage at New Orleans airport, CBP says

Latest News

Daily Docket 4
Lauderdale County Arrest Report August 18, 2022
A Lauderdale County jury Tuesday convicted Alfonzo McDonald as an habitual offender on a charge...
Man convicted in Lauderdale Co. for possession of firearm by convicted felon
Daily Docket
Lauderdale County Arrest Report August 17, 2022
Daily Docket
City of Meridian Arrest Report August 17, 2022