Local agencies to enter partnership for new emergency alert system

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - This week the Meridian City Council agreed to enter into an agreement with the Lauderdale Emergency Management Agency to start using a new alert system.

The system is called Code Red Emergency Alert. The partnership will combine notifications for emergencies in Lauderdale County, inside and outside the city limits.

Emergency Management Director Odie Barrett said this alert system will be a great benefit to all who live in the community.

“We will be able to send out instant information saying there’s a tornado been spotted on the ground in this particular location headed in this direction going towards this community and we need you to be in your safe spot right now. So, this is just an addictive way to send out immediate notifications to people who are needing that,” said Barrett.

The Code Red Alert System will cost around 15,000 dollars. Both agencies will split the cost equally.

LEMA currently uses the Nixle Alert System, but with this updated system alerts can be sent to landline as well as cell phones.

Barrett said he hopes they can get the system operational soon.

People can then sign up for this free service.

