Man wanted in Mich. for murder arrested in Miss.

Garry D. Artman, 64, of Florida.
Garry D. Artman, 64, of Florida.(Forrest County Sheriff's Department)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 2:54 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - According to the Kent County, Mich., Sheriff’s Office, a man wanted in Michigan for murder was arrested in Mississippi.

64-year-old Garry D. Artman, of Florida, was wanted for the 1996 murder of Sharon Hammack.

On Oct. 3, 1996, deputies located the body of a woman in the Caledonia Township. It was determined that she was sexually assaulted and strangled to death.

KCSO detectives, along with advancements in DNA testing, were able to further piece together evidence from the murder.

After meeting with the Kent County Prosecutor’s Office, charges of homicide – open murder, homicide – felony murder and criminal sexual conduct - 1st degree were authorized.

Artman was reportedly arrested by Mississippi Highway Patrol officers after a traffic stop on Interstate 59 on Tuesday, Aug. 16.

He was booked into the Forrest County Adult Detention Center, awaiting extradition to Michigan.

This story will be updated when more information is provided.

