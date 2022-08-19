Mississippi Lottery sends over $11.8 million to state

JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - The Mississippi Lottery Corporation reports its July transfer to the state, the first for Fiscal Year 2023, for $11,834,298.78.

“We are thankful to begin Fiscal Year 2023 with such a strong transfer,” said MLC President Jeff Hewitt. “The Lottery is proud to play a role in helping Mississippi improve road, bridge and educational needs around the state.”

For FY22, the MLC transferred $121,570,750.80 to the state, with $80 million assisting roads and bridges, plus $41,570,750.80 for the Education Enhancement Fund

In accordance with the Alyce G. Clarke Lottery Law, the MLC is required to transfer net proceeds within 20 days following the close of each calendar month. The first $80 million goes to Mississippi Department of Transportation projects; proceeds exceeding $80 million are earmarked for the Education Enhancement Fund.

All numbers are contingent on an annual financial audit.

