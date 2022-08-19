New look Patrician Academy Saints ready for season to start

BUTLER, Ala. (WTOK) - We are just about a week away from the start of Football Friday and teams are getting ready for the season to start. Patrician Academy is one of those teams as they show excitement for the upcoming season.

The Saints practiced on late Thursday as they prep for their first game and that will be their first taste of football action as they did not get a scrimmage this year.

This will also be a new look for Patrician as they lost nine seniors from last year, but head coach Jonathan Lindsey shows excitement in how the team is looking.

“We’re excited. Just excited to hit somebody else you know. We’re unfortunate to not be able to get a scrimmage this year and, so these guys are really able, ready to get after somebody else. It’s a huge impact, you know not only just on the field but in the weight room and in the classroom they were leaders all over school. It’s tough to replace but you know our seniors have done a really good job this summer of stepping up and taking care of business,” coach Lindsey said.

I’m very excited, it’s my senior year, looking for a great season ahead,” senior middle linebacker and offensive lineman Clark Ezell said. “Means that us other 10 seniors need to step up, be leaders and show good examples,” Ezell said.

The Saints will be on the road for their first game as they will face Morgan Academy.

