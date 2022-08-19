Outfielder Marcell Ozuna apologized before saying he was ‘from the Braves’

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - According to the newly-released arrest report, 31-year-old Braves outfielder and designated hitter Marcell Ozuna was pulled over at approximately 3:30 a.m. Aug. 19 after he was observed speeding and driving in both the left and right travel lanes along Beaver Ruin Road in Norcross in his Mercedes-Benz SUV.

The reporting officer wrote in his report that as soon as he approached the car, the driver said “sorry, sorry, I’m Ozuna from the Braves.”

The officer reportedly smelled alcohol and observed that Ozuna’s eyes were red and watery. The officer then asked Ozuna why he was in Norcross and he replied “the party.”

Ozuna gave the police officer his Florida driver’s license and MLB ID card that indicated him to be a member of the Atlanta Braves.

When asked about his alcohol consumption, Ozuna stated “you know, I’m fine” and then admitted to drinking “like three or four” Presidente beers.

The officer administered all three Standardized Field Sobriety Tests on Ozuna. He also attempted to obtain a breath sample but Ozuna declined saying, ”I can’t do that” and told the officer to take him to jail.

Believing Ozuna to be under the influence, he was placed under arrest and transported to Gwinnett County Jail.

At the jail, Ozuna said no to a blood test. The officer attempted to have Ozuna’s blood drawn anyways under the implied consent law but was told that no one was available to do it.

Ozuna was charged with DUI and failure to maintain lane and booked into the jail.

The Braves organization released the following statement Friday on Ozuna’s DUI arrest:

“The Atlanta Braves are aware of Marcell Ozuna’s arrest this morning and are still gathering all the facts pertaining to the incident. Our organization takes these matters very seriously and are obviously disappointed by the situation. As this is a legal matter, we will have no further comment until the process is complete.”

READ THE ARREST REPORT

Ozuna was released on bond.

The Braves updated their lineup for the Friday night game against the Houston Astros. The Braves won three of four in the series and moved within 3½ games of the NL East-leading Mets.

