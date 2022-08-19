Potential Tropical Cyclone #4 could become Danielle soon

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

The National Hurricane Center is issuing advisories on what’s being called Potential Tropical Cyclone #4. This means that the tropical disturbance is not fully tropical (in terms of it not having a defined closed surface circulation), yet it is expected to develop and bring tropical storm force conditions to land within 36 hours. The disturbance is in the SW Gulf of Mexico, and it’s expected to move NW towards NE Mexico this weekend.

Regardless of its development, it’s expected to bring tropical storm force conditions to portions of S. Texas. Thus, portions of the lower Texas Coast are under a Tropical Storm Warning. Up to 4 inches of rain is possible across parts of S. Texas from this system. If if becomes a tropical storm, it’ll be named Danielle.

It won’t bring any impacts to our area.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.