Study says risk of long COVID remains high 2 years after initial infection

FILE - Signs on the wall remind students to keep 6 feet apart during a media tour of Norris...
FILE - Signs on the wall remind students to keep 6 feet apart during a media tour of Norris Middle School in Omaha, Neb., Wednesday, July 29, 2020.(AP Photo/Nati Harnik, File)
By CNN Staff
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 9:29 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A study found the risk of a medley of symptoms called long COVID-19 remains elevated two years after recovering from the initial infection.

Researchers analyzed two years of hospital data for adults and kids from an electronic health records network.

The study was published Wednesday in the journal Lancet Psychiatry.

They looked at 1.25 million patients two years after their COVID diagnosis and compared them with a closely matched group of people who had a different respiratory infection.

They found the risk of adults developing seizure disorders, brain fog, dementia and other mental health conditions remain high two years after recovering from COVID.

The planned changes come amid criticism of the CDC's response to COVID-19, monkeypox and other public health threats. (CNN, POOL, PFIZER, US CHAMBER FOUNDATION)

They also discovered kids had an increased risk of being diagnosed with epilepsy or seizures, encephalitis and nerve root disorders.

There was also a small but worrisome risk of kids being diagnosed with a psychotic disorder such as schizophrenia or delusional thinking.

The study could not tell if people had experienced ongoing symptoms for the full two years since their COVID diagnosis.

It is important to note, the actual risk of any of these conditions following COVID-19 remains low.

Copyright 2022 CNN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Luke Knox
Former Ole Miss football player dies at 22
A Lauderdale County jury Tuesday convicted Alfonzo McDonald as an habitual offender on a charge...
Man convicted in Lauderdale Co. for possession of firearm by convicted felon
The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation cancelled an Endangered/Missing Child Alert Aug. 18 for...
UPDATE: Endangered/Missing Child Alert cancelled for Jasper County 9-year-old
A mother of two says she fatally shot a strange man who allegedly broke into her home after...
Mom fatally shot home intruder to defend kids, she says
U.S. Customs and Border Protection found two umbilical cords a month apart in luggage coming...
Human umbilical cords found in luggage at New Orleans airport, CBP says

Latest News

Reuben Gulley
Man accused of being involved in the shooting death of TikTok star’s son, authorities say
People gathered at Dumont Plaza for the final Third Thursday of the year.
2022 Third Thursday season ends on high note
Highs in the upper 80s for the weekend
Wet weather continues for the weekend
FILE - The healthcare.gov website is seen on Aug. 19. Millions of people in the United States...
Biden bill to help millions escape higher health care costs