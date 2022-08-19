Teen burglary suspect now in custody

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A teenager wanted in connection with numerous auto burglaries has been arrested in Meridian.

Authorities said 16-year-old Joshua McLemore was caught by a local homeowner while the teen was allegedly snooping around a house. Meridian police have booked McLemore on at least nine burglary charges.

Chief Deputy Ward Calhoun said McLemore has also been connected to several break-ins outside the city limits over the past several months.

McLemore was already on bond for vehicle theft and burglary. His bond has been revoked and he will remain in jail until he goes to court.

