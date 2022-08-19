We’re watching the Tropics for possible development

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

There’s a disturbance that’ll be moving into the Bay of Campeche by Friday. From that point, conditions will be favorable for the disturbance to develop as it moves over the warm SW Gulf of Mexico waters. Plus, there will be ideal atmospheric conditions for it to thrive. Hurricane hunters may investigate this Friday. Regardless of what it becomes, it will not be a threat to our local area. Yet, it does bring to light that we are in definitely in hurricane season, and we shouldn’t let our guards down. Should it get a name, it’ll be Danielle.

Locally, we can expect more of the same. You’ll need the umbrella for Friday morning, and then again for possible PM showers. Highs will remain unseasonably cool into the upper 80s. The weekend brings more unsettled weather with daily rain chances and below average temps. Highs for both weekend days will hover near 90 degrees.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.