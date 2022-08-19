We’re watching the Tropics for possible development

Regardless of development, it won't threaten our area
Regardless of development, it won't threaten our area(WTOK)
By Deitra McKenzie
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 10:42 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

There’s a disturbance that’ll be moving into the Bay of Campeche by Friday. From that point, conditions will be favorable for the disturbance to develop as it moves over the warm SW Gulf of Mexico waters. Plus, there will be ideal atmospheric conditions for it to thrive. Hurricane hunters may investigate this Friday. Regardless of what it becomes, it will not be a threat to our local area. Yet, it does bring to light that we are in definitely in hurricane season, and we shouldn’t let our guards down. Should it get a name, it’ll be Danielle.

Locally, we can expect more of the same. You’ll need the umbrella for Friday morning, and then again for possible PM showers. Highs will remain unseasonably cool into the upper 80s. The weekend brings more unsettled weather with daily rain chances and below average temps. Highs for both weekend days will hover near 90 degrees.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Lauderdale County jury Tuesday convicted Alfonzo McDonald as an habitual offender on a charge...
Man convicted in Lauderdale Co. for possession of firearm by convicted felon
Luke Knox
Former Ole Miss football player dies at 22
Eulisa Chanell Barnes is charged in the shooting death of Demarco Jimerson.
Arrest made in Meridian shooting death on State Blvd.
Daily Docket 6
Lauderdale County Arrest Report August 16, 2022
Daily Docket
Lauderdale County Arrest Report August 17, 2022

Latest News

5 day rain forecast
Umbrella weather remains in the forecast
Today's Weather - Avaionia Smith - August 18th, 2022
Today's Weather - Avaionia Smith - August 18th, 2022
Don't leave home without the umbrella
Daily rain chances remain in our forecast through this weekend
The killer storm that took at least 150 lives in Mississippi was remembered with the annual...
Remembering Hurricane Camille and her three unknown victims