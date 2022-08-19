Wet weather continues for the weekend

Highs in the upper 80s for the weekend
By Avaionia Smith
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 9:10 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Happy Fri-YAY!! Some of us woke up to some early morning rain showers and fog. Clouds will remain over the area for most of the day. Showers and storms are in the forecast as we kick the weekend off. We are getting a taste of the early fall weather with high temperatures in the mid to upper 80s. Overnight lows will be in the lower 70s.

I hope you all have a great and safe weekend.

