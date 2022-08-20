Mobile man killed on Hwy. 45 in collision with deer.

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Mississippi Highway Patrol Sgt. Jameka Moore confirmed to WTOK that a man riding a motorcycle on Highway 45 North in Marion hit a deer and died around 9:20 P.M. Friday night.

45-year-old Jason Gun of Mobile was pronounced dead on the scene. A female passenger was also involved and was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

