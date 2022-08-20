More showers and below average temps this weekend

Weekend Outlook
Weekend Outlook
By Deitra McKenzie
Published: Aug. 20, 2022 at 1:55 AM CDT
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Our weekend brings more of the same weather we’ve had all week. Both weekend days bring chances for showers & storms, but Sunday’s odds are higher. An upper disturbance and approaching surface cold front will lead to a higher threat for rain on the last day of the weekend. Rain is also looking likely for Monday as the front makes it into our area. Saturday, it’ll be far from a wash-out, but PM showers and storms are possible.

Highs will remain below average this weekend. Typically our highs should be in the low-mid 90s. Highs for Saturday will hover around 90 degrees, but Sunday’s highs are expected to stay in the mid-upper 80s.

Next week, the atmosphere will remain unsettled... leading to daily rain chances. Temps will also remain below average with 80s dominating.

Beach and Boating

Daily showers and storms are expected at the MS/AL/FL Gulf Coast beaches. Expect an onshore wind of 5-15mph (higher around storms), and a moderate rip current risk is expected. However, take heed to whatever color beach flag is posted. https://www.weather.gov/media/tae/RipCurrentFlags.pdf

