Newton County dominates the Hornets in jamboree

By Sydney Wicker
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 10:25 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
DECATUR, Miss. (WTOK) - Newton County went head to head against Lake at Bailey Stadium Friday night in the MHSAA preseason jamboree.

Newton County lost 15 seniors from last season but they do have 15 seniors on their team this year. The only consistent starter from last season is the Cougar’s quarterback, Grey Hale.

Lake also lost a lot of talent from last season. They had 13 seniors leave from last year but two big ones being quarterback, Brady McGee and Mississippi State commit Kalvin Dinkins. With big shoes to fill the Hornets had a lot to prove.

Newton County would start with the ball but had an unsuccessful opening drive. Lake would do the same.

The Cougars would get the ball back and would run the ball continuously. Finally Hale would look up and find Ethan Bounds wide open. Bounds would take the ball towards the sidelines and head straight for the end zone. The Cougars go up 7-0 quickly.

Penalties would take Lake and Newton County would get the ball. The Cougars with the ball with about 5 minutes to go before halftime. Hale passes the ball to Tylan McNichols who will run it in for another Newton County touchdown.

Lake would drive down to the red zone in the second half but would fail to score on fourth and goal.

Newton County wins the jamboree 27-0. The Cougars open the regular season against West Lauderdale on the road at 7:30 p.m.

Lake will open their season hosting Enterprise at 7:30 p.m.

