Rain continues for the rest of the weekend

By Chase Franks
Published: Aug. 20, 2022 at 12:08 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -It feels like we have been seeing rain almost every day for a while now and if you are a fan of the rain you are going to love that we have more rain in store this weekend, but for those who are looking for a break from the rain, you might just have to keep waiting. Today we will have scattered showers and thunderstorms mainly in the afternoon and evening hours but Sunday’s chance for rain increases as an upper-level disturbance and a cold front moves into the area.

Temperatures will be in the upper 80s and lower 90s across our area today but tomorrow we will only see the mid-80s as that disturbance will help us remain cooler. Once the cold front comes through, we will remain in the lower 80s and upper 70s for Monday, but rain will also prevail across our area.

Tracking the Tropics: We are still tracking Potential Cyclone #4 as it heads to the coast of Mexico and Texas. There is still a 70% chance it develops before it makes it to shore, but whether it becomes a named system or not it will still bring tropical storm conditions to much of South Texas. Up to 4 inches of rain is to be expected across south Texas along with bringing a lot of rain to the state in general. If it becomes a tropical storm, it’ll be named Danielle.

