Southeast Lauderdale plans to use their speed on the offense this season

Southeast Lauderdale preps for jamboree
By Sydney Wicker
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 10:53 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Southeast Lauderdale is preparing for the 2022 season with their 11 seniors on their team.

Second year head coach, Wade Pierce will be back on the field. The defense with a lot of those seniors on the team and a big area of improvement.

The Tigers quarterback, Branderrious Wallace, A.K.A. Squirt, as his teammates call him. The senior will be in the shotgun this year. He is a former wide receiver so the tigers are using him as a dual threat guy. But running the ball is going to be key.

“I love it,” said senior line backer, Turner Horn. “I feel like we’re going to pound the ball down everybody’s throat this year. Just trying to get three yards a carry.”

“You know if we could see, if our offense- if we run the ball well, if we can run the ball well and complete the throws that and complete the passes that we throw I mean I’m going to be really happy. I’m going to be really happy watching us up front. Seeing how we block and you know if we can be just consistent in things that we do, I’ll be pleased coming out of tomorrow.”

Southeast Lauderdale will play against Aberdeen in Louisville at 2 p.m. on Saturday in the jamboree game. The Tigers open the season hosting Heidelberg next Friday.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Luke Knox
Former Ole Miss football player dies at 22
A Lauderdale County jury Tuesday convicted Alfonzo McDonald as an habitual offender on a charge...
Man convicted in Lauderdale Co. for possession of firearm by convicted felon
FILE - Apple said there are serious security vulnerabilities for iPhones, iPads and Macs that...
You really need to update your iPhone. Here’s how.
The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation cancelled an Endangered/Missing Child Alert Aug. 18 for...
UPDATE: Endangered/Missing Child Alert cancelled for Jasper County 9-year-old
Meridian police have booked Joshua McLemore on at least nine burglary charges.
Teen burglary suspect now in custody

Latest News

SE Lauderdale preps for jamboree
Southeast Lauderdale preps for jamboree
The Meridian 13U All Star baseball team is competing in Glen Allen, VA in the Babe Ruth World...
Meridian 13U baseball finishes third overall at Babe Ruth World Series
Meridian 13U team advances to Babe Ruth World Series Diamond division championship.
Meridian 13U team advances
Newton County junior wide receiver, Tylan McNichols scores second touchdown in the Cougars...
Newton County dominates the Hornets in jamboree