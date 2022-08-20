Southeast Lauderdale plans to use their speed on the offense this season

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Southeast Lauderdale is preparing for the 2022 season with their 11 seniors on their team.

Second year head coach, Wade Pierce will be back on the field. The defense with a lot of those seniors on the team and a big area of improvement.

The Tigers quarterback, Branderrious Wallace, A.K.A. Squirt, as his teammates call him. The senior will be in the shotgun this year. He is a former wide receiver so the tigers are using him as a dual threat guy. But running the ball is going to be key.

“I love it,” said senior line backer, Turner Horn. “I feel like we’re going to pound the ball down everybody’s throat this year. Just trying to get three yards a carry.”

“You know if we could see, if our offense- if we run the ball well, if we can run the ball well and complete the throws that and complete the passes that we throw I mean I’m going to be really happy. I’m going to be really happy watching us up front. Seeing how we block and you know if we can be just consistent in things that we do, I’ll be pleased coming out of tomorrow.”

Southeast Lauderdale will play against Aberdeen in Louisville at 2 p.m. on Saturday in the jamboree game. The Tigers open the season hosting Heidelberg next Friday.

