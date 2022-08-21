Fundraiser for burn victims brings families to tears

All six men still are recovering, including two who remain hospitalized.
All six men still are recovering, including two who remain hospitalized.(WDAM)
By Will Polston
Published: Aug. 20, 2022 at 9:57 PM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEAUMONT, Miss. (WDAM) - It was an emotional day in Beaumont, as people came together at a fundraiser to raise money for the six burn victims from the Madison County explosion.

On July 29, six men were working on oil tanks in Kearney Park when one tank they were not working on at the time exploded. All six suffered burns across their bodies, with two still recovering in the hospital today.

To help support the families and victims, Old South Monuments in Beaumont held a fundraiser Saturday, highlighted by a cookout, yard sale and auction.

“We’ve had a lot of teary moments,” said Lajuana Pulliam, the co-owner of Old South Monuments. “I’m glad we could do this for them.”

Many people came out to show their support for the families, buying shirts, food plates and bidding on multiple items.

“I’m just thankful. I mean, there’s no other words to say,” said Connie Lott, mother of one of the burn victims, Luke Lott.

Many family members of the victims were able to come out for the fundraiser.

“For everyone to rally together for these guys is absolutely awesome,” said Destiney Lott, wife of Luke Lott.

And the families were greeted by a passel of folks, who became like family Saturday.

“We were really figuring a few hundred people may come through but it’s just kind of been a blowout here for us,” said Pulliam. “We’re so proud of Greene (County) and Perry County.”

For the families, the support was worth more than money itself.

“Pure strangers that we don’t even know have come together to help us and we could never thank everyone enough,” Destiney Lott said. “I don’t think you could thank people enough for everything that they have done in a time like this.”

There will be a benefit field trial as well for the victims next Saturday, Aug. 27. starting at 6 a.m. at Camp Shelby.

“We are just thankful,” said Connie Lott. “It’s very hard to stand up here and not be emotional for all the things that we’ve seen and been through.”

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mobile man killed on Hwy. 45 in collision with deer.
A car crashed into Trustmark Bank on Highway 19 N Friday morning.
Wreck changes meaning of bank ‘drive-thru’
Meridian police have booked Joshua McLemore on at least nine burglary charges.
Teen burglary suspect now in custody
Janus cats are extremely rare, the result of a genetic mutation caused by excess protein...
Kitten born with two faces in Arkansas
Authorities say a daycare worker is facing a felony charge after a 3-year-old was left on a hot...
Daycare worker charged with felony after 3-year-old boy left on hot bus, police say

Latest News

Mississippi teen face of national Macy’s Youth Mental Health campaign
Ken Newburger, Executive Director of the Mississippi Medical Marijuana Association, said...
UPDATE: Mississippi on track to have medical marijuana industry up and running by year’s end
The Mississippi Dept. of Public Safety released dashcam and body cam video after the family of...
WATCH: Mississippi Public Safety Commissioner Sean Tindell talks about viral video of McComb traffic stop
Local businesses reflect on how the summer impacted sales
Thousands attend the eighth annual MS Book Festival
Thousands attend the eighth annual MS Book Festival