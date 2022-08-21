Local businesses reflect on how the summer impacted sales

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - With summer slowly winding down, News 11 wanted to learn about the economic impact the season has had on businesses in the Queen City.

Most businesses expect an uptick in traffic in their stores or restaurants because of summer break and people visiting the area.

Bakery 900 and Mia’s Caffe in downtown Meridian are no exception.

Addie Fields, the owner of Bakery 900, said they opened about six weeks ago providing customers with fresh baked goods and bread.

“Well, we are known for our cinnamon rolls. Being from Kansas cinnamon rolls are very, very prevalent there. When we moved here, we couldn’t find one, so I made cinnamon rolls for years, again I was taught by my dad. We made some and we shared them with some people we know here. They became such a big hit that we decided to make it a big deal here too,” said Fields.

The owner says they try to make their hours convenient for all customers.

“We definitely wanted to make sure our hours were flexible with employees of hospitals as well as our first responders going on shift and coming off of shift. We also have a lot of foot traffic from moms after drop-off or during the summer kiddos with grandparents coming in, so our traffic has been very nice. We are very blessed to get to serve an array of the community,” said Fields.

Mia’s Caffe has been opened for a little over a year and they say business has been good.

“So, over the summer months with everyone being out of school, we have a lot more people in here in the daytime, especially around the weekends and all the events going on downtown. With the Farmers’ Market right around the corner, it brings in a lot of customers. When we have festivals, that brings in a lot of business as well,” said Ezra Clay, a manger at Mia’s Caffe.

The Italian American styled restaurant wants to remind the community to always support local businesses.

“I think it is one of the best things you can do to grow your community because our downtown local businesses are employing people downtown, giving back to our community, and it is just a really good way to keep your money in the local economy,” said Clay.

Mia’s Caffe also has live bands perform every Friday and Saturday.

Both Bakery 900 and Mia’s Caffe are open various hours during the week.

