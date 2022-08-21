Rainy week ahead

Storms are still sticking around as they have for the past couple days and that will continue into tomorrow as well.(WTOK)
By Chase Franks
Published: Aug. 21, 2022 at 4:06 PM CDT
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -Storms are still sticking around as they have for the past couple of days and that will continue into tomorrow as well. We should clear up heading into the evening hours, but more rain will be back again tomorrow morning. A frontal boundary will set in and bring heavier rain into the central Mississippi area so localized flash flooding will be a concern as we could see rain totals over an inch over the next couple of days.

Make sure you have your rain gear on standby this week as rain dominates the forecast.

The good thing about the rain is that it does cool us off as highs for tomorrow might not reach 80 degrees in some places. Temperatures will stay in the upper 70s and lower 80s until later this week so when there is a break in the rain make sure you go out and enjoy it.

Tracking the Tropics: We are watching an area of development off the coast of Africa. The system has a low 20% chance of development, but we will continue watching it as it moves closer over the next several days.

