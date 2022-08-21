Thousands attend the eighth annual MS Book Festival

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Book lovers were all smiles at this year’s Mississippi Book Festival.

Over 6,000 people spent their weekend discovering new books while also getting the chance to have them signed by the more than 170 authors taking part in the festival.

“I think it’s just like cool that everyone is into books and not just on their phones all the time,” said Cheney Kneel, who attended and worked at the festival.

“It’s such a blast. I’m so excited to be here and interact with the authors and see everyone having a great time so it’s been really fun,” said festival attendee Carri Sands

Sands traveled from Baton Rouge, Louisiana to attend the festival. She says listening in on more than 40-panel discussions has been her favorite part of the big event.

“Hearing everyone’s insight and kind of gathering that information from the authors and different perspectives has been really fun and interesting.”

“We have panels on fiction politics, nonfictions, debuts, young adults. We have a ton of stuff for kids on our community lawn out here. There’s a kid’s tent, there is just so much for families to take part in,” said Jordan Perry, deputy director of the festival

Perry says they wanted to create an event that people of all ages could enjoy. This is the first time the event has been held in person since the pandemic.

Organizers say they’re excited about the success and impact the book festival is having in the capital city.

“There’s a lot of logistics that go into something like this,” Perry stated. “You always have these last-minute changes or last-minute requests, so just to see people being out together, families, people connecting, it feels so great, it feels like it’s worthwhile. We think it’s a great thing for Jackson with its cultural impact.”

