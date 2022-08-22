ALDI Meridian is opening soon
Published: Aug. 22, 2022
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - ALDI Meridian is set to open Aug. 31. It’s in the former Bed Bath and Beyond location in Meridian Crossroads.
ALDI is opening 150 new stores this year with 20 of those in Mississippi, Alabama, Louisiana and Florida. By the end of 2022, ALDI is on track to be the third largest grocer in the country.
A grand opening and ribbon cutting ceremony will be held Thursday, Sept. 1, at 9 a.m.
