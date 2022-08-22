Burglary suspect arrested by Meridian Police

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Meridian Police Department Patrol Division has arrested a commercial burglary suspect.

MPD said it took Poncy Davis into custody through an active felony warrant. He was wanted in connection to the burglary that happened at A & B Electric back in July.

Davis’ bond was set at $10,000.

