Burglary suspect arrested by Meridian Police

Poncy Davis is charged with a July 2022 break-in at A & B Electric.
Poncy Davis is charged with a July 2022 break-in at A & B Electric.(Meridian Police Dept.)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 5:18 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Meridian Police Department Patrol Division has arrested a commercial burglary suspect.

MPD said it took Poncy Davis into custody through an active felony warrant. He was wanted in connection to the burglary that happened at A & B Electric back in July.

Davis’ bond was set at $10,000.

Want more news from WTOK 11 in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mobile man killed on Hwy. 45 in collision with deer.
The Mississippi Dept. of Public Safety released dashcam and body cam video after the family of...
WATCH: Mississippi Public Safety Commissioner Sean Tindell talks about viral video of McComb traffic stop
Daily Docket 4
Lauderdale County Arrest Report August 19, 2022
William "Billy" Brown was a beloved coach in East Mississippi and West Alabama and he's being...
“He was my hero“: Remembering Coach Billy Brown
Local businesses reflect on how the summer impacted sales
Local businesses reflect on how the summer impacted sales

Latest News

Grace Family Medical Clinic
A local medical clinic offering a service that takes a step back in time
Man dies in afternoon accident
Daily Docket 3
Lauderdale County Arrest Report August 22, 2022
ALDI Meridian will open Aug. 31, 2022.
ALDI Meridian is opening soon