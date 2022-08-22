Dorothy L. Clark

By WTOK Staff
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 4:07 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Ms. Dorothy Lee Clark, age 86, of Meridian and formerly of San Diego, California passed away on August 21, 2022 at Trend Health and Rehab Center.

Survivors include her children, Marc Dunlap, Dana Clark, and Julie Henry (Doug); grandchildren, Lauren Clark, Kailie Dunlap, Kelsey Dunlap, Taylor Lewis (Joey), Rylee Dunlap, and Laird Dunlap; great-grandchildren, Lyla Breland, Jason Clark, Chase Bulkley, and McKenna Bulkley; and numerous other family members and friends.

Ms. Clark was preceded in death by her beloved husband, David Alan Clark; grandson, Brennen Henry; sister, Iris Caldwell; and her parents.

Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.robertbarhamffh.com.

Robert Barham Family Funeral Home6300 Hwy 39 NorthMeridian, MS 39305PH:601-693-8482Fax:601-693-8721

