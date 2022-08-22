Frontline Responders - Dana McLain

Dana McLain
Dana McLain(WTOK)
By Ross McLeod
Updated: 55 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -Dana McLain has developed a love for career tech education, after 24 years in the education field. Helping students discover new opportunities is what she aspires to do.

“Career tech ed, and that is my passion, is just seeing what career tech education can do for students not only for students to be successful but for the community to thrive as well,” said Work Based Coordinator, Dana McLain.

McLain loves showing students that a four degree is not the only way to success. She says getting a technical education degree allows them to offer skills that many do not have.

McLain stepped into the role of coordinator of the work-based learning program at Neshoba Central High School.

“And you see that the career tech education background individuals thrive and they make themselves competitive in the world of work.”

Being hands-on with the students really allows her to see the potential that each student has in the career tech field.

“Working with students working with high school students, you see what their potential is, and you work with those students and what their likenesses are what they want to see themselves being successful at,” said McLain.

The future in the field of career tech is bright. McLain is ready to get the students to work.

“I’m very excited about the future of our school district, the future of our students and what they’re accomplishing as well as the future of our community we have partnered with so many of our business and industry leaders,” said McLain

The work-based learning program at Neshoba Central High School had over 70 percent of its seniors pass through the program before graduating.

