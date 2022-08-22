“He was my hero“: Remembering Coach Billy Brown

DEKALB, Miss. (WTOK) - Long-time coach, William “Billy” Brown passed away on Thursday.

Coach Brown was a graduate of DeKalb High School and played at East Mississippi Community College under head coach Bob Sullivan. He then went on to play at Livingston University, or as it is now known, the University of West Alabama.

After his time as a player came to an end he went on to coach. He did end his coaching career at Kemper County High School. Coach Brown brought home numerous district titles and championships throughout his career. Coach Brown was inducted into the Mississippi Association of Coaches Hall of Fame.

His two sons, Bill and Bud Brown, went on to play at the University of Alabama and Southern Miss before they went to play in the NFL. Growing up with your dad as your coach you hear all the stories about him on the field. But Bud Brown remembers that he was a dad first.

“Whether it’s coaching or growing up with him as your dad,” said Bud Brown. “One thing that’s kind of fun and bad about it was him being your coach so if we lost, thank the Lord we didn’t lose much, it was a rough weekend. You know you had to live with it and hear about it. But we had a lot of victories; we had a lot of teammates that loved him. He talked about not just football but he taught us how to be good Christian men, how to work hard, how to work together and get along. He was my hero.”

To read the full obituary of Coach Brown click here. Funeral arrangements are set for Monday.

