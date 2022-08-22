“He was my hero“: Remembering Coach Billy Brown

Bud Brown remembers his late dad coach Billy Brown.
By Sydney Wicker
Published: Aug. 21, 2022 at 10:47 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DEKALB, Miss. (WTOK) - Long-time coach, William “Billy” Brown passed away on Thursday.

Coach Brown was a graduate of DeKalb High School and played at East Mississippi Community College under head coach Bob Sullivan. He then went on to play at Livingston University, or as it is now known, the University of West Alabama.

After his time as a player came to an end he went on to coach. He did end his coaching career at Kemper County High School. Coach Brown brought home numerous district titles and championships throughout his career. Coach Brown was inducted into the Mississippi Association of Coaches Hall of Fame.

His two sons, Bill and Bud Brown, went on to play at the University of Alabama and Southern Miss before they went to play in the NFL. Growing up with your dad as your coach you hear all the stories about him on the field. But Bud Brown remembers that he was a dad first.

“Whether it’s coaching or growing up with him as your dad,” said Bud Brown. “One thing that’s kind of fun and bad about it was him being your coach so if we lost, thank the Lord we didn’t lose much, it was a rough weekend. You know you had to live with it and hear about it. But we had a lot of victories; we had a lot of teammates that loved him. He talked about not just football but he taught us how to be good Christian men, how to work hard, how to work together and get along. He was my hero.”

To read the full obituary of Coach Brown click here. Funeral arrangements are set for Monday.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mobile man killed on Hwy. 45 in collision with deer.
A car crashed into Trustmark Bank on Highway 19 N Friday morning.
Wreck changes meaning of bank ‘drive-thru’
The Mississippi Dept. of Public Safety released dashcam and body cam video after the family of...
WATCH: Mississippi Public Safety Commissioner Sean Tindell talks about viral video of McComb traffic stop
Meridian police have booked Joshua McLemore on at least nine burglary charges.
Teen burglary suspect now in custody
Janus cats are extremely rare, the result of a genetic mutation caused by excess protein...
Kitten born with two faces in Arkansas

Latest News

Bud Brown remembers his late dad coach Billy Brown.
Remembering coach Brown
Ed Abdella thankful for shots that got him back on his bike
Abdella thankful to be back on his bike
Kyle Larson smiles with his trophy after winning a NASCAR Cup Series auto race in Watkins Glen,...
Larson wins rain-delayed NASCAR Cup race at Watkins Glen
Atlanta Braves pitching coach Rick Kranitz, center, and catcher Travis d'Arnaud, right, speak...
Tucker, Urquidy power Astros past Braves as Ozuna hears boos