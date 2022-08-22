A local medical clinic offering a service that takes a step back in time

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -Doctor’s visits can be a pain for many people, whether they be bedridden or physically unable to leave their house. A new local clinic has opened up in Newton, hoping to ease that pain for many.

The Grace Family Medical Clinic provides several services, including house calls. This service allows people who normally cannot leave their household to get the medical treatment they need. Wendy Gressett, the nurse practitioner at the clinic, says there are hundreds if not thousands of patients that have issues with getting to the doctor. She says she wanted to do something about it.

“I realized there was a need, and I went I went to see a couple of patients, and then it’s just kind of grown from there. Those patients that I see have been very receptive, very grateful, and I feel like it has definitely helped them to control some of their chronic medical conditions,” said Nurse Practitioner at Grace Family Medical Clinic, Wendy Gressett.

The house call service also allows the nurses and doctors to see the environment these patients live in.

“I’m able to see their home environment such as rugs on the floor, things that are fall risks do they have enough food are they able to cook a lot of them do have family that care for them and do come in and help with that, but by seeing them in their home on a regular basis decreases their need for hospitalization,” said Gressett.

The clinic is hosting an open house celebration this Wednesday, August 24, at 4 in the afternoon to meet the people in the community around them.

Grace Family Medical Clinic is located in Newton at 9431 Suite B Eastside Drive Extension.

For more information on the clinic and its services, you can visit its website by clicking here.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.