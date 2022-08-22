Low flash flood potential today as showers and storms move over the area

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Happy Monday! We woke up to some early morning fog. We also experienced some early morning rain showers. Rain and even some heavy downpours will remain in the area all day. The heavy rain moves in as we near the 2PM hour. These showers and storms leave us with the potential for flash flooding. The threat does remain low for our area as of now. Stay weather aware and updated with Storm Team 11 throughout the day. Remember to never drive through any flooded roadways and be prepared to move to higher ground if necessary.

We are expecting umbrella every day this week. High temperatures will be in the mid to lower 80s. We are also 13 degrees cooler than our average high temperature. Overnight lows are in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

