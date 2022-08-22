Low flash flood potential today as showers and storms move over the area

Flash flood potential
Flash flood potential(wtok)
By Avaionia Smith
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 6:23 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Happy Monday! We woke up to some early morning fog. We also experienced some early morning rain showers. Rain and even some heavy downpours will remain in the area all day. The heavy rain moves in as we near the 2PM hour. These showers and storms leave us with the potential for flash flooding. The threat does remain low for our area as of now. Stay weather aware and updated with Storm Team 11 throughout the day. Remember to never drive through any flooded roadways and be prepared to move to higher ground if necessary.

We are expecting umbrella every day this week. High temperatures will be in the mid to lower 80s. We are also 13 degrees cooler than our average high temperature. Overnight lows are in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mobile man killed on Hwy. 45 in collision with deer.
The Mississippi Dept. of Public Safety released dashcam and body cam video after the family of...
WATCH: Mississippi Public Safety Commissioner Sean Tindell talks about viral video of McComb traffic stop
Daily Docket 4
Lauderdale County Arrest Report August 19, 2022
A car crashed into Trustmark Bank on Highway 19 N Friday morning.
Wreck changes meaning of bank ‘drive-thru’
Local businesses reflect on how the summer impacted sales
Local businesses reflect on how the summer impacted sales

Latest News

Storms are still sticking around as they have for the past couple days and that will continue...
Rainy week ahead
It feels like we have been seeing rain almost every day for a while now and if you are a fan of...
Rain continues for the rest of the weekend
Weekend Outlook
More showers and below average temps this weekend
This could become Danielle by this weekend
Potential Tropical Cyclone #4 could become Danielle soon