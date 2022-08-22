Man dies in afternoon accident

MARION, Miss. (WTOK) - An 82-year-old man has died after a wreck Monday afternoon in Marion.

It took place in Marion around 2:30 p.m. Marion Chief Randall Davis said the victim was turning left onto Dale Dr. from Marion Dr. when he was hit by another car heading north.

Davis said the victim’s car was hit in the driver’s side door which caused the 82-year-old to be ejected.

He died about an hour after the accident at a local hospital.

The name of the victim has not been released at this time.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.