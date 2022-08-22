Mr. Carless Jackson Evans, Jr.

Funeral services for Dr. Carless Jackson Evans, Jr. will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, August 21, 2022 at Robert Barham Family Funeral Home with Dr. Ralph Henson officiating. Burial will follow at Arkadelphia Baptist Church Cemetery in Bailey. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with arrangements.

Dr. Carless Jackson Evans, Jr., age 94, of Bailey went to his heavenly home on his birthday, Friday, August 19, 2022.

Dr. Evans was born in Meridian on August 19, 1928 to the late Carless and Grace Evans. Dr. Evans felt a call to preach early in life and spent seventy years in the ministry. He devoted his life to serving Christ as preacher, pastor, author, professor, and founder of Ebenezer Ministries. He served several churches in his native state: the Arkadelphia and Liberty Baptist Churches of Lauderdale County, the First Baptist Church of Collins, and the First Baptist Church of Picayune. Dr. Evans loved sailing, aviation, forestry, astronomy, and was proud of his personal library of over 5,000 books. He spent many years as a pilot and flight instructor and was the dean and director of the department of aviation at Santa Fe Community College in Gainesville, Florida. He also served as a commuter airline pilot and as an aviation instructor for the U.S. Navy at Naval Air Station Meridian. On the back of Dr. Evans autobiography, “Just One Life,” he summed up his life with the following: “While I was pastor of the First Baptist Church in Collins, MS and would walk down the street in the middle of town, people would greet me saying, ‘Hello Preacher!’ after responding I would think to myself, ‘Preacher.’ That’s what I am and always will be. Preacher.”

Dr. Evans is survived by his brother, James Ezel Evans; his nephew, George Gregory Conger (Sharon); his niece, Leslie Conger Davis; and eight beloved great-nieces and nephews.

Dr. Evans was preceded in death by his wife, Berta Joan White Evans; his parents; his sister, Barbara Ann Evans Conger; and his brother-in-law, Dr. George Conger.

The family suggests that memorial contributions are shared with Ebenezer Ministries, PO Box 45, Bailey, MS 39320-0045.

The family will receive friends from 4:00 until 6:00 p.m. on Saturday, August 20, 2022 at Robert Barham Family Funeral Home.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.robertbarhamffh.com

Robert Barham Family Funeral Home6300 Hwy 39 NorthMeridian, MS 39305PH:601-693-8482Fax:601-693-8721