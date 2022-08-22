Mr. Samuel Aubrey Wood, 83, of Lauderdale, Mississippi, passed away Sunday, July 24, 2022, at Bedford Care Center in Merion, Mississippi. He was born July 31, 1938, in York, Alabama.

Mr. Wood was a retired carpenter.

He is survived by his step-son Joe Cross; step-daughter, Janet Cross; grandchild, Justin Butler (Fiancé Nealy); great grandchild, Macie Butler; sister, Royette Hack; and many nieces and nephews.

Visit bumpersfuneralhome.com to sign the online register and post condolences to the family.

Arrangements by Bumpers Funeral Home of York.