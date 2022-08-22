Mr. Samuel Aubrey Wood

Samuel Aubrey Wood
By WTOK Staff
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 4:37 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Mr. Samuel Aubrey Wood, 83, of Lauderdale, Mississippi, passed away Sunday, July 24, 2022, at Bedford Care Center in Merion, Mississippi. He was born July 31, 1938, in York, Alabama.

Mr. Wood was a retired carpenter.

He is survived by his step-son Joe Cross; step-daughter, Janet Cross; grandchild, Justin Butler (Fiancé Nealy); great grandchild, Macie Butler; sister, Royette Hack; and many nieces and nephews.

Visit bumpersfuneralhome.com to sign the online register and post condolences to the family.

Arrangements by Bumpers Funeral Home of York.

Most Read

Mobile man killed on Hwy. 45 in collision with deer.
The Mississippi Dept. of Public Safety released dashcam and body cam video after the family of...
WATCH: Mississippi Public Safety Commissioner Sean Tindell talks about viral video of McComb traffic stop
Daily Docket 4
Lauderdale County Arrest Report August 19, 2022
William "Billy" Brown was a beloved coach in East Mississippi and West Alabama and he's being...
“He was my hero“: Remembering Coach Billy Brown
Local businesses reflect on how the summer impacted sales
Local businesses reflect on how the summer impacted sales

Latest News

Carless Jackson Evans, Jr.
Mr. Carless Jackson Evans, Jr.
Mr. Gene V. Belenchia
Mrs. Clara Mae Moore
Mrs. Fannie Deloise Nichols