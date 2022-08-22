Visitation for Mr. Gene V. Belenchia will be held 5:00–7:00p.m., Tuesday, August 23, 2022 at Milling Funeral Home of Union.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00am, Wednesday, August 24, 2022 at Our Lady of Victories Church in Cleveland, MS. There will be a thirty minute visitation prior to services at the Church. Burial will be in the Shelby Cemetery in Shelby, MS.

Milling Funeral Home

(601).774.5779

(601).625.8922