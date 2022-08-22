Funeral services for Mrs. Gladys R. Scruggs will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday, August 24, 2022 at Robert Barham Family Funeral Home with Dr. Keith Grubbs officiating. Burial will follow at Forest Lawn Memory Gardens. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with arrangements.

Gladys R. Scruggs, age 91, of Madison, Georgia died August 20, 2022 following a lengthy illness.

Gladys was a retired home maker, a member of Midway Baptist Church in Meridian, and attended First Baptist Church of Covington, Georgia.

Mrs. Scruggs is survived by her daughter, Sheila Braswell of Eatonton, GA; her step-daughter, Pat Smith of Savannah, GA; her daughter-in-law, Judy Scruggs of Loganville, GA; brother and sister-in-law, Kenneth and Ola Nell Rigdon; eleven grandchildren, and several great-grand and great-great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Mr. and Mrs. J.T. Rigdon; her husband, Thomas M. Scruggs, Jr.; daughter, Mary Ferguson; step-son, Wayne Scruggs; step-daughter, Betty Fuller; and several brothers and sisters.

Pall bearers will be Chris Franklin, Will Franklin, Trey Stewart, Danny Fuller, Talan Fuller, and Kyle Korom. Tatum Fuller will be an honorary pall bearer.

Memorial contributions may be shared with Midway Baptist Church, 4579 Old 8th Street Rd N, Meridian, MS 39307.

The family will receive friends from 10:00 until 11:15 a.m. prior to the funeral service at Robert Barham Family Funeral Home.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.robertbarhamffh.com.

