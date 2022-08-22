Funeral services for Rudolph Franklin Rolison, Sr., 97, of Lisman will be held Saturday, August 27, 2022, at 10:00 A.M. at the Chapel of Bumpers Funeral Home with Rev. Lyle Meador officiating. Burial will follow in Rest Haven Memorial Gardens with military honors and masonic rites. Visitation will be at the funeral home one hour prior to the service.

Mr. Rolison passed away Saturday, August 20, 2022, at SAAD’s Hospice in Mobile. He was born February 26, 1925, in Crandall, Mississippi. He was one of the ten children of Ledyard Thomas Rolison and Lula Boykin Rolison.

Rudolph proudly served his country as a US. Navy World War II Veteran. He was also a member of the VFW Post 3223, American Legion Post 81, and a 50 year member of the Gilead Lodge #9. He proudly served in the Mobile County Sheriff Mounted Police Unit for several years.

Survivors include his daughter, Shelli Bell (Troy); sons, Bill Hegler, Mike Avery, and Rudolph Franklin “Lin” Rolison, Jr.; 13 grandchildren, 22 great grandchildren, and a host of nieces and nephews who loved their Uncle Doc.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Ledyard Thomas Rolison and Lula Rolison; his sons, Richard Kade Rolison and Tom Hegler; brothers, Carl Ledyard Rolison, Sr., E.T. “Bud” Rolison, L.T. Rolison; sisters, Lucille R. Johnson, Lolita V. Rolison, Willodean R. Jones, Gynell R. Moffett, Rolinda Rolison, and Troy Rolison.

Arrangements by Bumpers Funeral Home of Butler.