Saints WR Michael Thomas misses open practice with hamstring injury

Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas (13)
Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas (13)(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By Jesse Brooks
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 9:19 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas missed Sunday’s (Aug. 21) open practice in the Ceasar’s Superdome due to a hamstring injury, according to head coach Dennis Allen.

Who Dat faithful who have longed to see the star finally take the field following injury troubles the last two seasons may be on high alert but Allen indicated that the latest development is likely something that isn’t too concerning. However, Allen did note that the absence was out of medical caution and not just a day of rest.

“Michael Thomas is dealing with a little bit of a hamstring,” Allen said.

Receiver Michael Thomas was one of several notable players who didn’t practice Sunday. Included on the list were left tackle James Hurst and right guard Cesar Ruiz.

Up to this point, Thomas has had a fantastic camp leading up to preseason, and last week Allen had high hopes for the star’s potential availability for week 1 saying, “When I watch Michael Thomas at practice, I see the Michael Thomas that I saw pre-injury.”

