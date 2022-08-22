Tupelo man avoids death penalty, takes plea deal in death of 6-year-old

Tupelo man avoids death penalty, takes plea deal in death of 6-year-old
By WLBT.com Staff
Aug. 22, 2022
TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) - A Tupelo man was sentenced to 45 years in prison for the death of 6-year-old Camden Blair.

Joshua Lewis Oakley, 30, of Tupelo, faced the death penalty but took a plea bargain Sunday afternoon.

Back in 2019, Oakley was charged with capital murder. Camden Blair sustained life-threatening injuries the night of November 13, 2019, and later died in an Arkansas hospital.

Oakley was dating the child’s mother at the time and babysitting Blair that night. Police said his injuries were not an accident.

