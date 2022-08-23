Biloxi woman dies in officer-involved shooting, coroner says

Officers responded to the 300 block of Benachi Avenue around 9 p.m. Monday.
By WLOX Staff
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 10:02 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Authorities are investigating an officer-involved shooting in Biloxi that left one woman dead.

Officers responded to the 300 block of Benachi Avenue at the Oakwood Village neighborhood around 9 p.m. Monday. What led up the shooting is still unknown, but viewers tell WLOX they heard the gunfire.

Mable Arrington, 42, was shot during the incident and died Monday night in surgery from multiple gunshot wounds, according to Harrison County Coroner Brian Switzer. An autopsy will be done Wednesday morning.

The status of the officer involved is currently unknown, but Biloxi Police say there are no reports of injured officers. Biloxi Police Chief John Miller confirms that one officer is on administrative leave.

Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is leading the investigation.

There have been at least 15 officer-involved shootings in Mississippi since March, with 11 of those happening this summer. Two officers have been killed in our state this year: Meridian Police officer Kennis Croom and Pascagoula Police K-9 officer Exo.

We will update this story as more details are released.

