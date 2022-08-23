Choctaw County Sheriff Scott Lolley reacts to court order regarding jail

Choctaw County, Ala. Jail
Choctaw County, Ala. Jail(WTOK)
By Tom Williams
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 5:32 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHOCTAW COUNTY, Ala. (WTOK) - Choctaw County, Ala. has been without a jail for more than three years and after a new court ruling, they will have to build a new jail. Sheriff Scott Lolley said he’s been trying to get a new jail since he took office, but the county commission neglected to fund one.

“When you shut down a jail and you try to enforce law and order without the jail, it’s pretty tough,” Lolley said. “It’s a relief to get a judgement ruling for the building of a jail.”

On July 19, 2019, the only jail in Choctaw County closed. The fire department deemed it unsafe. Leaky plumbing, cracking walls and rusty rebar were just a few problems. Since it closed, inmates have been housed in surrounding counties. Space is very limited and impacts the ability to make arrests for things like outstanding warrants.

“Alabama law gives you 11 months to take immediate action on the building of a jail. After two years went by we had to do something,” Lolley said.

Alabama’s law makes it very clear; “The county commission shall erect courthouses, jails, and hospitals and other necessary county buildings. Each county within the state shall be required to maintain a jail within their county.”

“It takes roughly two years to build a jail. If they put a shovel in the ground today, then we are still two years out. That means we have to find something to do. Some way to get these inmates from the five different jails to court,” Lolley explained. “Every time we arrest someone we have to call around to look for an open bed and transport them to wherever that might be.”

Judge Charles Partin made that clear in the ruling and gave the commission 42 days to hire an architect and find the jail’s future location. The new jail will also be required to house at least 64 cells.

“It remains to be seen if the county commission will act in good faith and try to make the 42-day deadline,” Lolley said. “Or if they are going to continue to stall and play games and find themselves in front of the judge on a potential contempt of court.”

The Choctaw County Commission will meet Tuesday, Aug. 30 at 9 a.m.

Read a copy of the lawsuit filed by Sheriff Scott Lolley below:

Read the court’s ruling below:

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man dies in afternoon accident
ALDI Meridian will open Aug. 31, 2022.
ALDI Meridian is opening soon
The Meridian store opens Aug. 31 in Meridian Crossroads, at the former Bed Bath and Beyond...
Know before you go: Shopping tips for ALDI newbies
Grace Family Medical Clinic
A local medical clinic offering a service that takes a step back in time
Daily Docket 3
Lauderdale County Arrest Report August 22, 2022

Latest News

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for 44-year-old George...
Silver Alert issued for Senatobia man
Knights of Columbus help fight blood shortage by hosting a blood drive
Knights of Columbus help fight blood shortage by hosting a blood drive
Blood Drive
Knights of Columbus help fight blood shortage by hosting a blood drive
MHA received recognition for its service to 1,054 public housing families at the annual sate...
Meridian Housing Authority staff, board recognized