City of Meridian Arrest Report August 23, 2022

Robbery

At 11:27 AM on August 22, 2022, Meridian Police responded to an armed robbery in the 2700 block of 12th Avenue. The victim stated they were threatened with a gun and property was taken, the case is currently under investigation.

Commercial Burglary

At 1:33 PM on August 21, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 400 block of 22nd Avenue South. Entry was gained through a window.

At 10:58 AM on August 22, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 3400 block of Highway 45 North. Entry was gained through a door.

Church Burglary

At 9:16 AM on August 21, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a church burglary in the 2200 block of 7th Avenue. Entry was gained through a window.

Stolen Vehicles

At 6:24 AM on August 19, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 1800 block of 35th Avenue. The vehicle has been recovered.

At 11:43 AM on August 20, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 2400 block of 4th Avenue. The case is currently under investigation.

At 7:51 AM on August 22, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 1800 block of 30th Avenue. The case is currently under investigation.

Auto Burglary

At 9:34 AM on August 20, 2022, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 100 block of Highway 11 & 80. Entry was gained through a window.

At 11:13 AM on August 20, 2022, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 200 block of North Frontage Road. Entry was gained through a door.

At 7:13 AM on August 22, 2022, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 900 block of 1st Avenue East. Entry was gained through a door.

Residential Burglary

There were no residential burglaries reported.

Shootings

Meridian Police responded to 11 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, only 2 showed any evidence found to support the calls.

At 8:00 PM on August 21, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 1300 block of 19thAvenue. One individual was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.