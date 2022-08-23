City of Meridian Arrest Report August 23, 2022

Daily Docket
Daily Docket(wtok)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 2:21 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

NameBirth YearAddressCharge
EDDIE C CROSBY1958504 COUNTY ROAD 325 ENTERPRISE, MSSTALKING
BRANDON D CHANEY19852400 24TH AVE MERIDIAN, MSTRESPASSING
POSSESSION OF PARAPHERNALIA
ALEX OTT20022427 4TH AVE APT 14 MERIDIAN, MSSIMPLE ASSAULT THREAT
ERICA DEARMAN19977850 DAVID NEWELL RD MERIDIAN, MSPOSSESSION OF MARIJUANA
ERIK J RAGSDALE19835118 MANNING ST MERIDIAN, MSDISORDERLY CONDUCT
TITO O JORDAN1974506 FRONT ST APT G4 MERIDIAN, MSDUI
CENQUAN T JONES2003104 21ST CT APT 104 MERIDIAN, MSCONTRIBUTING TO THE DELINQUENCY OF A CHILD
GREGORY NEELY19811415 MAY ST CLARKSDALE, MSDUI
DEWAYNE E THOMAS19783001 A 10TH AVE MERIDIAN, MSDOMESTIC VIOLENCE
CORDARIUS G MCDONALD19953162 E COOK RD LAUDERDALE, MSDISORDERLY CONDUCT
RESISTING ARREST
CARRYING A CONCEALED WEAPON
THOMAS G NESTER19604320 36TH AVE MERIDIAN, MSDUI
BRANDIE N COOK19905137 POINT WANITA LAKE RD CHUNKY, MSDOMESTIC VIOLENCE
DANIEL P RICKS19803208 W DRUID CIRCLE MERIDIAN, MSDOMESTIC VIOLENCE
TONY S JONES1984107 71ST PL APT 136 MERIDIAN, MSDUI
JAMES K MOTT1969915 70TH PL MERIDIAN, MSPETIT LARCENY
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
RESISTING ARREST
DERRICK L HAROLD JR19933071 B RIVERS RD MERIDIAN, MSPOSSESSION OF PARAPHERNALIA
MARQUARUS WELLS19961808 HWY 19S MERIDIAN, MSCARRYING A CONCEALED WEAPON
DANEESHA S HUMPHREY1999200 23RD AVE APT B94 MERIDIAN, MSDISCLOSURE OF INTIMATE VISUAL MATERIAL
CORNELIUS R MOSLEY19873527 36TH ST MERIDIAN, MSSIMPLE ASSAULT THREAT
Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from August 19, 2022 at 6:00 AM to August 23, 2022 at 6:00 AM.
Robbery
At 11:27 AM on August 22, 2022, Meridian Police responded to an armed robbery in the 2700 block of 12th Avenue. The victim stated they were threatened with a gun and property was taken, the case is currently under investigation.
Commercial Burglary
At 1:33 PM on August 21, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 400 block of 22nd Avenue South. Entry was gained through a window.
At 10:58 AM on August 22, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 3400 block of Highway 45 North. Entry was gained through a door.
Church Burglary
At 9:16 AM on August 21, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a church burglary in the 2200 block of 7th Avenue. Entry was gained through a window.
Stolen Vehicles
At 6:24 AM on August 19, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 1800 block of 35th Avenue. The vehicle has been recovered.
At 11:43 AM on August 20, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 2400 block of 4th Avenue. The case is currently under investigation.
At 7:51 AM on August 22, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 1800 block of 30th Avenue. The case is currently under investigation.
Auto Burglary
At 9:34 AM on August 20, 2022, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 100 block of Highway 11 & 80. Entry was gained through a window.
At 11:13 AM on August 20, 2022, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 200 block of North Frontage Road. Entry was gained through a door.
At 7:13 AM on August 22, 2022, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 900 block of 1st Avenue East. Entry was gained through a door.
Residential Burglary
There were no residential burglaries reported.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 11 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, only 2 showed any evidence found to support the calls.
At 8:00 PM on August 21, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 1300 block of 19thAvenue. One individual was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man dies in afternoon accident
ALDI Meridian will open Aug. 31, 2022.
ALDI Meridian is opening soon
Grace Family Medical Clinic
A local medical clinic offering a service that takes a step back in time
Daily Docket 3
Lauderdale County Arrest Report August 22, 2022
Poncy Davis is charged with a July 2022 break-in at A & B Electric.
Burglary suspect arrested by Meridian Police

Latest News

Daily Docket 1
Kemper County Arrest Report August 23, 2022
Daily Docket 4
Lauderdale County Arrest Report August 23, 2022
Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is leading the investigation.
Biloxi woman dies in officer-involved shooting, coroner says
Poncy Davis is charged with a July 2022 break-in at A & B Electric.
Burglary suspect arrested by Meridian Police