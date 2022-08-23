City of Meridian Arrest Report August 23, 2022
|Name
|Birth Year
|Address
|Charge
|EDDIE C CROSBY
|1958
|504 COUNTY ROAD 325 ENTERPRISE, MS
|STALKING
|BRANDON D CHANEY
|1985
|2400 24TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS
|TRESPASSING
POSSESSION OF PARAPHERNALIA
|ALEX OTT
|2002
|2427 4TH AVE APT 14 MERIDIAN, MS
|SIMPLE ASSAULT THREAT
|ERICA DEARMAN
|1997
|7850 DAVID NEWELL RD MERIDIAN, MS
|POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA
|ERIK J RAGSDALE
|1983
|5118 MANNING ST MERIDIAN, MS
|DISORDERLY CONDUCT
|TITO O JORDAN
|1974
|506 FRONT ST APT G4 MERIDIAN, MS
|DUI
|CENQUAN T JONES
|2003
|104 21ST CT APT 104 MERIDIAN, MS
|CONTRIBUTING TO THE DELINQUENCY OF A CHILD
|GREGORY NEELY
|1981
|1415 MAY ST CLARKSDALE, MS
|DUI
|DEWAYNE E THOMAS
|1978
|3001 A 10TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS
|DOMESTIC VIOLENCE
|CORDARIUS G MCDONALD
|1995
|3162 E COOK RD LAUDERDALE, MS
|DISORDERLY CONDUCT
RESISTING ARREST
CARRYING A CONCEALED WEAPON
|THOMAS G NESTER
|1960
|4320 36TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS
|DUI
|BRANDIE N COOK
|1990
|5137 POINT WANITA LAKE RD CHUNKY, MS
|DOMESTIC VIOLENCE
|DANIEL P RICKS
|1980
|3208 W DRUID CIRCLE MERIDIAN, MS
|DOMESTIC VIOLENCE
|TONY S JONES
|1984
|107 71ST PL APT 136 MERIDIAN, MS
|DUI
|JAMES K MOTT
|1969
|915 70TH PL MERIDIAN, MS
|PETIT LARCENY
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
RESISTING ARREST
|DERRICK L HAROLD JR
|1993
|3071 B RIVERS RD MERIDIAN, MS
|POSSESSION OF PARAPHERNALIA
|MARQUARUS WELLS
|1996
|1808 HWY 19S MERIDIAN, MS
|CARRYING A CONCEALED WEAPON
|DANEESHA S HUMPHREY
|1999
|200 23RD AVE APT B94 MERIDIAN, MS
|DISCLOSURE OF INTIMATE VISUAL MATERIAL
|CORNELIUS R MOSLEY
|1987
|3527 36TH ST MERIDIAN, MS
|SIMPLE ASSAULT THREAT
|Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from August 19, 2022 at 6:00 AM to August 23, 2022 at 6:00 AM.
|Robbery
At 11:27 AM on August 22, 2022, Meridian Police responded to an armed robbery in the 2700 block of 12th Avenue. The victim stated they were threatened with a gun and property was taken, the case is currently under investigation.
Commercial Burglary
At 1:33 PM on August 21, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 400 block of 22nd Avenue South. Entry was gained through a window.
At 10:58 AM on August 22, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 3400 block of Highway 45 North. Entry was gained through a door.
Church Burglary
At 9:16 AM on August 21, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a church burglary in the 2200 block of 7th Avenue. Entry was gained through a window.
Stolen Vehicles
At 6:24 AM on August 19, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 1800 block of 35th Avenue. The vehicle has been recovered.
At 11:43 AM on August 20, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 2400 block of 4th Avenue. The case is currently under investigation.
At 7:51 AM on August 22, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 1800 block of 30th Avenue. The case is currently under investigation.
Auto Burglary
At 9:34 AM on August 20, 2022, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 100 block of Highway 11 & 80. Entry was gained through a window.
At 11:13 AM on August 20, 2022, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 200 block of North Frontage Road. Entry was gained through a door.
At 7:13 AM on August 22, 2022, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 900 block of 1st Avenue East. Entry was gained through a door.
Residential Burglary
There were no residential burglaries reported.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 11 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, only 2 showed any evidence found to support the calls.
At 8:00 PM on August 21, 2022, Meridian Police responded to a shooting in the 1300 block of 19thAvenue. One individual was struck by gunfire, the case is currently under investigation.
