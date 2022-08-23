Crimenet 08_22_22

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department needs your help to locate Regina Suzette Sullivan.

Sullivan is a 57-year-old White female who is approximately 5′ 3″ in height and weighs 160 pounds.

She is wanted on an indictment out of Lauderdale County Circuit Court where she has been charged with the crime of possession of methamphetamine.

If you know where Sullivan can be found, please call Crime Stoppers at 855-485-8477.

