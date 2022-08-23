First Alert: Flood Watch is in effect for parts of our area

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

A Flood Watch is in effect for all of our MS counties through Wednesday evening. Based on radar estimates, some spots have picked up more than 4 inches since Sunday...and more persistent rains are expected. The rain could be heavy at times, and it’ll fall on already saturated ground...which makes flooding a big concern. So, have ways of getting alerts...including our free WTOK Weather App. If you live in a flood proned area, stay watchful and have a plan in case you need to seek higher ground. Remember to NEVER drive over a flooded road.

Thursday, you want to remain weather aware because a closed upper-low just west of us will continue to ignite rain for our area. However, Friday, the upper low will begin to move east...decreasing our rain chances. By the weekend, only isolated showers will be possible with the heat of the day. So, make some outdoor plans.

As for temps, it’ll remain unseasonably cool for Wednesday with upper 70s for highs. Thursday, expect low-mid 80s... Upper 80s for Friday.... 90s return for the weekend.

Tracking the Tropics

We have two areas that we’re watching in the tropics: The Caribbean Sea and an area just off the African Coast. As of now, they both have a low chance for development over the next 5 days.

