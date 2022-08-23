First Alert: Rounds of rain will continue. Flash flooding is possible

By Deitra McKenzie
Aug. 22, 2022
We have had rounds of moderate to heavy rain in our area since Sunday, and it’ll continue through at least Thursday. So, all throughout the day...rain will be likely. There’s abundant moisture in the atmosphere. This, plus upper level disturbances and a broad area of low pressure just west of us are all working together to create this rainy pattern. Since Sunday, Meridian has already received nearly 2 inches. An additional 2-4″ are possible across our entire area, and this added rain on top of what’s becoming saturated ground could lead to flooding in some areas.

It’s important that you stay weather aware this week because Flood Alerts could be issued. Flash flooding is a threat, and it could happen rapidly. So, have ways of getting alerts whether its our Free WTOK Weather App, a NOAA Weather radio, watching WTOK, etc. If you live in an area prone to flooding (poor drainage, low-lying, or next to a river or creek), be on guard for rising water...and have a plan. Remember to NEVER drive over a flooded roadway. Turn Around, Don’t Drown!

As clouds and rain dominate most of this week, temps will remain unseasonably cool. Highs will stay in the upper 70s for Tuesday, low 80s Wednesday, then mid 80s Thursday, By Friday, rain chances will be less (scattered)...with even less rain (isolated chances) for the weekend. So, temps will rebound to near 90 for your end of week / weekend plans.

Tracking the Tropics

We’re watching a disturbance in the tropical Atlantic. It has a low chance to develop over the next 5 days. If it gets a name, it’ll be called Danielle.

