Former law enforcement official pleads guilty to sex charges

Todd King worked with MDOC and the State Department of Mental Health
By Maggie Wade
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 7:23 PM CDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A former law enforcement official who served in high-ranking positions with the Mississippi Department of Mental Health and the Mississippi Department of Corrections has pleaded guilty to statutory rape and gratification of lust.

Todd King was charged in February 2021 with statutory rape, gratification of lust, and child neglect.

He appeared before Judge Brad Mills Monday morning in Rankin County Circuit Court. His case is being handled by the Mississippi Attorney General’s Office.

King was a program administrator working with Mississippi’s Crisis Intervention Teams with the Mississippi Department of Mental Health. King worked as the Community Corrections Director with MDOC. King also served as an integrity investigator for several years. He worked with the Brandon and Jackson Police Departments.

In January 2018, police were called to King’s home twice in two days. He was arrested and charged with domestic violence.

