Kemper County Arrest Report August 23, 2022

Daily Docket 1
Daily Docket 1(wtok)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 1:56 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Thenesha Hopson 08-22-2022 Uttering Forgery(4).jpg
Michael Brandon Jr. 08-20-2022 Possession of Marijuana in Motor Vehicle.jpg
Cardell Robertson 08-19-2022 Possession of Marijuan with Firearm; Possession of Cocaine with...
Atavius Jones 08-10-2022 Simple Assault.jpg
