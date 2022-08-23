Knights of Columbus help fight blood shortage by hosting a blood drive

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -Donations for blood have seen a decrease over the past several months, and local hospitals are beginning to see a drop in their supply, nearly running out of blood.

The need for blood is becoming more and more of an issue across the country and right here at home.

“Most summers, we see a decrease in donors, but this particular summer was particularly rough. It was already kind of we were already declining because since COVID. For regular donors, a lot of donors are no longer able to donate, and so we’re looking for a lot of fresh new blood donors,” said Account Manager at Vitalant, Bethany Rigney.

People who donate also see this big need for blood, and it makes them want to help out even more.

“If I need blood, then I won’t feel so bad. About getting what I gave, you know so. People have accidents, and they’re so low on blood right now, and with all what’s going on, I just want to give as much as I can as often as I can,” said donor, Suzane Blier.

The blood that is collected at these blood drives goes all over the state to supply hospitals in need and to save lives.

“At local hospitals, I believe it’s about 44 hospitals here in the state of Mississippi that we supply, including local hospitals right here in meridian, and those patients and that blood goes to patients with sickle cell anemia cancer. People who’ve been in accidents, premature births for the mother and the child, that blood goes to all of our neighbors. One in seven people who enter into the hospital need blood,” said Rigney.

