Meridian Housing Authority staff, board recognized

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Meridian Housing Authority has been recognized at a state conference. Its staff and board of commissioners received certificates of excellence.

The awards recognize excellent performance in operations and operation management.

MHA services over 1,000 affordable housing apartments and gives out just over 200 housing choice vouchers.

For more information about Meridian Housing Authority, click here.

