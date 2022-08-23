Meridian Housing Authority staff, board recognized

MHA received recognition for its service to 1,054 public housing families at the annual sate conference held on August 19, 2022, in Biloxi.(Meridian Housing Authority)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 3:48 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Meridian Housing Authority has been recognized at a state conference. Its staff and board of commissioners received certificates of excellence.

The awards recognize excellent performance in operations and operation management.

MHA services over 1,000 affordable housing apartments and gives out just over 200 housing choice vouchers.

For more information about Meridian Housing Authority, click here.

