More rainy days are ahead of us

5 day rain forecast
5 day rain forecast(wtok)
By Avaionia Smith
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 6:52 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Today is Taco Tuesday! It make be a great idea to enjoy those tacos inside today, because rain showers will dominate the area. With all the rainfall we will get today localized flooding is possible. Our potential for flash flooding has also increased since yesterday. Stay weather aware and updated with Storm Team 11 as you go throughout your day.

The overcast skies and rain will keep our high temperatures well below average. Highs today will be near the upper 70s, with overnight lows in the lower 70s.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man dies in afternoon accident
ALDI Meridian will open Aug. 31, 2022.
ALDI Meridian is opening soon
Grace Family Medical Clinic
A local medical clinic offering a service that takes a step back in time
William "Billy" Brown was a beloved coach in East Mississippi and West Alabama and he's being...
“He was my hero“: Remembering Coach Billy Brown
Poncy Davis is charged with a July 2022 break-in at A & B Electric.
Burglary suspect arrested by Meridian Police

Latest News

Today's Weather - Avaionia Smith - August 23rd, 2022
Today's Weather - Avaionia Smith - August 23rd, 2022
Weather - August 22, 2022
Weather - August 22, 2022
Remember to NEVER drive over a flooded road
First Alert: Rounds of rain will continue. Flash flooding is possible
Today's Weather - Avaionia Smith - August 22, 2022
Today's Weather - Avaionia Smith - August 22, 2022