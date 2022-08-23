More rainy days are ahead of us

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Today is Taco Tuesday! It make be a great idea to enjoy those tacos inside today, because rain showers will dominate the area. With all the rainfall we will get today localized flooding is possible. Our potential for flash flooding has also increased since yesterday. Stay weather aware and updated with Storm Team 11 as you go throughout your day.

The overcast skies and rain will keep our high temperatures well below average. Highs today will be near the upper 70s, with overnight lows in the lower 70s.

Copyright 2022 WTOK. All rights reserved.